It may be tucked in among the palmettos, but Englewood disc golfers know about it.

It’s the disc golf course at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, 6791 San Casa Drive. The course is 18 holes, that mainly winds its way through palmettos, pines and oaks.

For more information on disc golf, visit www.pdga.com. To catch up with local players, visit Charlotte County Disc Golfers Association Facebook page.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments