Bobbi Sue Burton knows just what she wants for her birthday that falls on Christmas Eve.
What she wants is not for her. The Englewood woman never longs for something personal.
Instead, Bobbi Sue wants volunteers for Project Phoenix, the nonprofit charity she started nine years ago to help those without the basics many take for granted.
Tucked away in the back corner of McCall Plaza across from Walmart is the Project Phoenix thrift and resale store. While the store generates the money that fuels the charity, it is not the only place where volunteers are needed.
“We also have a giving tree to help the children of families we serve. There are many other charities that buy gifts for needy families. Our difference is that the majority of those we help are starting over.”
Another project on the horizon is the Project Phoenix Kids Bash from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, where youngsters can spend a few coins to buy gifts for family members.
In this, the season of giving, she’s hoping some come forward with a willingness to give a little time to those special projects.
“Englewood has so many good people with big hearts. They’ve been there for Project Phoenix in the past. They would help if they knew what was needed and what they could do about it,” she says.
“Those who want to help but don’t have a lot of time to commit can just help on a one-day special project. We need volunteers to help the kids during Kids bash and we need people to wrap presents.
“If you want to do something worthwhile to help others, we can use you,” she says.
Bobbi Sue is good at a lot of things. But she’s not good at asking for help. Instead, she’s more inclined to do it herself.
Unfortunately, she’s no longer able to do it all herself.
What many people don’t know is that Bobbi Sue has been battling serious cases of cancer for the past four years. She has Lynch Syndrome, a genetic pre-disposition to several types of cancer.
Hit with repeated surgeries and painful recoveries, Bobbi Sue refused to step away from Project Phoenix.
“People tell me I should stay home and take care of myself. But when there is no one here to help, I feel like I have to do it,” she says. “Who else will?”
When people come into the Project Phoenix resale store, or when they see Bobbi Sue’s smiling face on Facebook, what they don’t know is she is in intense pain when she tries to stand or walk.
Yet she struggles on, seldom telling anyone about her debilitating health problems.
On Dec. 21, she will again face serious surgery, a 10-hour operation to insert artificial kidney tubes to replace the ones damaged by previous internal radiation.
Meanwhile, she’s supposed to be home bound, resting and protecting the temporary tubes pumping out her kidneys.
She was warned not to bend, lift anything, or do anything except rest.
Yet, there she was at Project Phoenix helping a woman to load a Christmas tree into the car.
“She needed help and no one was here to help. I had to do it,” says Bobbi.
Tired and overworked, last week she gave into the pain and fatigue, lying on the floor in her office to rest. “When your kidneys aren’t functioning, you are so tired all the time,” she admits. “I’m sick all the time.”
While there is a lot she can’t do, don’t expect to hear Bobbi Sue complain.
Quite the opposite.
“I’m celebrating the fact that I will turn 46 this month,” she says. “I am blessed to have lived this long.”
She relates that her mother died at 37 and a brother and sister died at 39, all from cancers associated with Lynch Syndrome.
“I didn’t think I would make it to 40.
“I don’t know how long I will be on this earth,” she says. “But I do know I will go on trying to help people until I no longer have breath.”
To volunteer or help in any way, she can be reached at 941-681-2707.
More information can be found at www.Project PhoenixEnglewood.org or on Facebook at ProjectPhoenixOutreach.
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the Sun. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.