The Spring into Style fashion show and luncheon fundraiser, held to benefit Toni Steigerwald, was a bittersweet occasion Wednesday at LaStanza Restaurant in Englewood.
Karen Tyree, owner of Ivy’s on Dearborn, organized the event last month for Steigerwald, a local Realtor, who was stricken with cancer and as forced to stop working in November.
Sadly, Steigerwald passed away March 21 after being in Hospice care.
Friends have set up an online GoFundMe account, and Tyree also organized a “sip and shop” in March to help. The funds raised will help the family with outstanding medical bills, mortgage payments and funeral arrangements.
