ENGLEWOOD — It’s just about spring and this is probably the busiest time of the school year as far as middle school sports go.
Both L.A. Ainger and Englewood SKY Academy have an abundance of sports starting or just on the horizon. Englewood SKY has just started its baseball season and defeated St. Stephens of Bradenton last week in the first baseball game ever played by the Storm. Next up is an away game at Venice Sky Wednesday starting at 4 p.m.
Their next home game is against Inspiration Academy April 1 at 4:30 p.m. at the sports park.
The SKY Storm also will begin its golf and tennis seasons in early April. The tennis team will begin its season April 2 at home against ODA, starting at 4 p.m. All home matches will be at the Englewood Sports Park courts. Englewood SKY’s golf team (boys and girls) starts its season April 4 against Venice SKY at the Myakka Pines Golf Club, beginning at 4 p.m. All home matches are at Myakka Pines.
L.A. Ainger will have wrestling and track and field coming up. The Cougars’ wrestling team will open the dual season April 11, hosting Murdock at 5:30 p.m. They will be at Port Charlotte April 18 and April 24 they will be at Punta Gorda. The county meet will be at Charlotte High School May 4, starting at 10 a.m.
The Cougars will participate in the Charlotte County track and field meet May 18 at Charlotte High school, starting at 9 a.m. The Cougars boys and girls usually have held at least their own against the other three county schools. Last year L.A. Ainger’s boys won the county championship and the girls finished second.
