Knights of Columbus Council 7672 of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Englewood recently held the council’s annual awards dinner. Checks were presented to five local charities, the Pregnancy Careline Center, Big Brothers & Sisters of the Suncoast, FISH of Englewood, Tidewell Hospice, and Volunteers of America (Florida).

This Council is dedicated to holding many fund raising activities throughout the year and through the proceeds is proud to support these charities.

Also presented at the event were Knight of the Year Award to Michael Dipiazza, and Family of the Year Award to Ann and Lee Reser in appreciation and recognition of their service.

St. Francis of Assisi is at 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. For more about the Knights of Columbus Council 7672, visit www.sfoachurch.com/knights-of-columbus or call St. Francis of Assisi at 941-697-4899.

