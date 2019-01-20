The Englewood Fun Chorus is back together rehearsing for its annual spring show, “A Little Bit of Country.” If you love to sing, play the ukulele, and/or dance, please come this Monday. Rehearsals are 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays at Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St. The Show will be 3 p.m. March 31 at Christ Lutheran Hall in Englewood.
