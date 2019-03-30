ENGLEWOOD — Everything the Lemon Bay Funeral Home major division baseball team does in the 2019 Englewood Little League baseball season seems to come out right.
That was again the case Wednesday night as Lemon Bay Funeral Home rolled over R.J. LaBadie Construction 12-1 behind a no-hitter by Wes Stines. LBFH is now 7-1 on the season after losing its first game to Key Agency on a no-hitter by Drew Smith.
The game ended by a time limit after five innings. Stines, a righthander, threw 12 strikeouts. The only LaBadie run came in the fifth inning on a walk, stolen base and error.
“This was my first-ever no-hitter,” said Stines. “My best pitch tonight was my curveball, but I also threw my fastball and slider.”
The winners scored five runs in the top of the first inning and added two more in the fourth inning and then cruised in for the victory.
“It was a big win,” said Lemon Bay Funeral Home manager Shane Whitehead. “We didn’t really have any one big hitter. We got some hits along with some walks and errors. Wes was the big news tonight.”
R.J. LaBadie is now 3-6-1. They had a big victory over Key Agency right before the spring break and have shown a lot of improvement from the beginning of the season. Drew Mooremann was the starting pitcher for LaBadie on Wednesday night, going four innings. Jack Boisvert and Justin Harms also pitched for LaBadie.
In a minor division game Wednesday night, Hamsher Homes broke out early and went on to a 16-2 victory over Italiano Insurance. The winners are now 3-4-1 on the season.
There will be games in both divisions at 6:30 p.m. today. Lemon Bay Funeral Home will take on Key Agency in the major division contest.
There is about a month left in the regular season. Playoffs will follow the regular season. After that, the three Englewood major divisions are scheduled to play in the Battle of the Borders tournament
at Atwater Community Park in North Port.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.