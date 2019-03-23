Englewood’s Lemon Bay Cemetery on Indiana Avenue (State Road 776) is the final resting place of many of this area’s pioneer families. It is considered an historic site and is marked by a Sarasota County Historical Marker.
In 1900, Florence and John Hill donated 2½ acres of their property to the Englewood area to be used for a much-needed cemetery.
Experts say the cemetery is unique in the way it is laid out. Starting from the front of the cemetery, walking down the main lane, on the left you will find paths named for flowers such as Azalea, Iris and Fuchsia. On your right, the paths are named for shrubs and trees.
The cemetery is made even more historical by the fact it is situated on a rare nature habitat, a “sand pine scrubland.” Sand pine scrublands have almost disappeared from Florida. Since they are high and dry areas, they were at one time considered very desirable pieces of property on which to build. One would assume that’s the reason for our cemetery having been placed where it is. But now development has just about wiped out sand pine scrub areas. Our’s remains one of the few in the state of Florida, making it quite unique.
Long-ago written passages written by early residents made reference to the cemetery as “being laid to rest on the hill.”
William M. Goff with his wife and children became Englewood’s first family, settling here in 1878. Members of their family were the first to be buried on the hill.
The record keeping for the cemetery has not always been perfect. Supposedly the first person buried on the high sand ridge was Nancy Jane Goff Bowman in 1886, although no record of her grave remains today. There are, however, several “unknown” grave plots in the Goff family area. One may be hers. Nancy Jane was the oldest daughter of William and Mary Goff. She married Howard Bowman when she was 15, making her the first bride in our area. She and Howard met when he brought supplies into the area by boat. Sadly, she died just a year after their marriage in childbirth.
William M. Goff had enlisted in the Confederate army when was he was 15 years old. He served in Co. B, 10th Battalion, “The Worth County Rebels” Georgia Volunteers, for three years.
He survived the war although he was wounded. After the war, his remaining family came to Florida to start a new life. He lived here the rest of his life. When he passed away was buried in the cemetery in 1919.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans have an ongoing historical preservation project of seeking out and identifying grave sites of Confederate soldiers. In 2007, they presented their graveside Iron Cross Ceremony at Lemon Bay Cemetery in honor of William M. Goff. At the foot of the grave was placed The Confederate Iron Cross, which represents a medal to honor the soldier's service and his family.
The event was an re-enactment of a funeral ceremony representing Civil War times. Male participants and a color guard wore confederate uniforms. Ladies were dressed in long hooped skirt mourning clothes with one woman representing the widow. Taps were played, and there was a Military Salute of a 12 round volley fired from antique muskets.
Shortly after Mary Jane’s death, in 1886, a second burial was held very close by to the Goff plot. Laid to rest on the hill was Johnson “Jot” Carver, and today’s cemetery records do list the Carver grave.
Jot’s widow Hannah left the area as it was a hard place for a single woman, but she took with her fond memories of the Florida wilderness. In 1896, she convinced her second husband this was the place they should settle, and she returned. She thus introduced L.A. Anger Sr., her new husband, to the newly platted town of Englewood. Over the years, the Anger or Ainger name would become synonymous with the town of Englewood.
However, ironically enough, despite our cemetery being the resting place of so many early residents who founded and built our community the one name, the one grave site that garners more attention than any other has no roots in early Englewood. The headstone reads GAUGUIN.
Emile was the first born of five children the famous artist Paul Gauguin had by his Danish wife, Mette Sophie, before going to live and paint in Tahiti.
It was 1950 when Emile Gauguin and his wife Priscilla arrived to live in Englewood. He was 76 years old. He passed away in 1955. Later, when Priscilla died, she was interred in the Gauguin grave site.
When Indiana Avenue was built, the path of the new road bisected the cemetery property and disturbed several grave sites including those of the Hills who had originally donated the land. Supposedly the graves were moved, but no records remain.
Cemeteries reflect the history of an area. There are always so many known stories connected to a burying ground but unfortunately so many unknown and lost stories.
• • •
The recently built picket fence in front of the cemetery has given it a new enhanced look calling attention to its historical importance. Have you seen it?
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
