ENGLEWOOD — Thursday afternoon was a perfect day to celebrate a new sport for the Englewood SKY Middle School. There wasn’t a cloud in the skies and the warm weather blended perfectly with the crowd watching the Storm baseball team roll over St. Stephens Episcopal School 15-2 at Englewood Sports Park.
It was the first baseball game ever played by the school, and the Storm were more than up to the task.
Storm starting pitcher Troy Reames was one of the team’s biggest stars. He singled in the first inning, stole second and then came home on two errors by the visitors to score Englewood SKY’s first-run. Later, he had the first-ever RBI in the school’s history and pitched brilliantly, going five innings and only allowing five hits and two runs.
“My fastball was my best pitch,” said Reames, also a member of the school’s boys basketball team. “But I also had a couple of circle changes.”
Reames also plays on an area travel ball team, so he has had experience with the larger junior division field at the sports park.
The Storm had a balanced attack. C.C. Knicely and Aiden McNanna both had two hits to help the winners’ offensive barrage.
Storm coach Nathan Long was pleased with his team’s play.
“I think everybody played great,” Long said. “We did well in every area of the game.”
Several of the Storm players have been on travel ball teams besides Little League before joining the middle school team. That showed as they did a much better job on the large junior field than the visitors did.
That particularly showed on infield throws to first base. Frequently, St. Stephens players would underthrow and miss the first baseman on infield hits. In contrast, usually the Storm players had no problems doing so.
The Storm are off for the spring break and will return to play March 27 at Venice SKY. Their next home game is 4:30 .m. April 1 against Inspiration Academy at the sports park.
Besides baseball, tennis and golf also will be part of the Englewood SKY spring sports schedule.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.