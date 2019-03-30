ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood SKY baseball team are 2-0 after a 13-4 victory over host Venice SKY Tuesday.
Aiden McNanna was the winning pitcher and the Storm dominated most of the contest which went into the fifth inning because of a time limit. McNanna pitched into the fourth and was relieved by Donte Taylor who went the rest of the way. The winners had a balanced hitting attack, led by Bryson Vaughn. Vaughn belted two hits and drove in three runs.
“Everybody hit the ball well,” said Storm head coach Nathan Long. “We had good pitching and our eighth graders did a great job of leading the team. The younger players also did well.”
The Storm will return home for a 4:30 p.m. game Monday against Inspiration Academy at the Englewood Sports Park. Against Inspiration Academy, Long plans to have Jeremy Williams start at pitcher. Long has a host of good pitchers including Troy Reams, who was the winning pitcher against St. Stephens Episcopal School in the season opener. The Storm won that game also in five innings 15-2.
“I think Venice SKY was perhaps a bit better than our first opponent,” Long said. “Everything looks pretty good right now.”
Following Monday’s game, the Storm are scheduled to play St. Stephens again Wednesday in Sarasota.
This coming week should be pretty busy for Storm sports besides baseball. The tennis team (boys and girls) will begin its season Tuesday at home against ODA, starting at 4 p.m. All home matches will be at the Englewood Sports Park courts.
Englewood SKY’s golf team (also consisting of boys and girls) starts its season Thursday against Venice SKY at the Myakka Pines Golf Club, starting at 4 p.m. All home matches are at Myakka Pines. Jeff Underwood is the golf coach and Dan DeLong is the tennis coach.
