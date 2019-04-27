ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood SKY tennis team continued its undefeated ways with a 5-2 victory over visiting St. Stephens Episcopal School of Bradenton Tuesday afternoon at the Englewood Sports Park.
The Storm are now 4-0 in middle school tennis. Englewood SKY won the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 5 singles matches and both doubles matches. Nika DeLong won No. 1 singles 8-0, Billy Rand won the No. 2 singles match 8-1 and Beckett Koss won No. 5 singles. DeLong and Rand are 4-0 on the season.
“I think the best part of my game is my forehand,” said DeLong. “That worked well today.”
Storm coach Dan DeLong also praised the play of Rand.
“Billy had a great game today,” the coach said. “This might have been his best match so far.”
St. Stephens usually has a good team, but they had to leave some of their best players behind because of another school activity.
“They would have made it close,” DeLong said. “But I think we still could have pulled it out (the victory).”
Englewood SKY will take on powerful Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences on Wednesday at the sports park. Their final regular-season match will be at Lincoln on Thursday. The Florida Suncoast League playoffs will be the next week.
“If we win Wednesday, we should have the No. 1 seed for the playoffs,” DeLong said. “We’ll host a match in the semifinals regardless. The championship match will be at the site of the top seed remaining after the semifinals.”
The SKY golf team, coached by Jeff Underwood, will play Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Myakka Pines Golf Club. The league tournament will be May 7.
