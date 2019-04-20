ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood SKY tennis team is off to a fast start this season with a 3-0 record.
The Storm defeated Venice SKY 7-0 in their first match, beat Palmetto Charter 6-1 in their second one, and topped St. Joseph 6-1 in their last match.
“The players have worked hard and showed a lot of dignity, good sportsmanship and class on and off the courts,” said Storm tennis coach Dan DeLong. “They’ve done a really good job so far.”
The team has both boys and girls on its roster. Nika DeLong is the No. 1 seeded singles player and is the daughter of the coach. Billy Rand is the No. 2 seed, McKenzie DeLong (Nika’s sister) is No. 3, Beckett Koss is No. 4, and William Bliss is No. 5.
The Storm also has good depth for both singles and doubles action. The team has eighth-, seventh- and sixth-grade students on its roster, so the future looks bright for Storm tennis teams.
This is coach DeLong’s first year as Storm coach. His wife Agnieszka Long, a former Division I player, helps him coach the team.
Englewood SKY’s next match is Tuesday against host St. Stephens Episcopal School. They will host Sarasota School of Arts & Sciences at 4 p.m. Thursday at Englewood Sports Park.
Storm golf
The Storm golf team will be at Palmetto Charter in Manatee County Tuesday for a 4 p.m. match. The Storm’s next home match is April 30 against St. Stephens Episcopal School at 4 p.m. at Myakka Pines Golf Club. All Storm golf home matches are at Myakka Pines. Jeff Underwood is the golf coach.
