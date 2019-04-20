ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood SKY baseball team will play its first game with area rival Imagine School of North Port at 6:30 p.m. today at the Atwater Community Complex in North Port.
It will be the first-ever baseball game between the two schools. The Storm are 2-2 on the season after losing to Venice SKY 12-4 last Thursday at the Englewood Sports Park. The game was a reversal of the first game between the teams when the Storm won 13-4.
“We just made too many errors, both physical and mental,” said Storm head coach Nathan Long. “We have to work to improve that and focus.”
Englewood SKY led 1-0 after the first inning, but the Venice cleanup hitter belted a 3-run double to the center field fence to give his team a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning. The winners just added more runs after that and the Storm weren’t able to keep pace.
Troy Reams was the starting pitcher for the Storm and went four innings. Donte Taylor pitched the last three innings for Englewood SKY.
Imagine School of North Port has had mixed success this season like Englewood SKY. They lost to Bradenton Christian 4-3 at home two weeks ago and have beaten or lost to other teams that have played Englewood SKY.
Englewood SKY will host Imagine School in the rematch at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Englewood Sports Park.
Tennis, golf
Englewood SKY’s tennis team will resume action until April 23 when they play at St. Stephens Episcopal School in a 4 p.m. match. The Storm golf team will resume play at 4 p.m. April 23 at Palmetto Charter School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.