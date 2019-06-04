I know what all of you out there are thinking. That doggone Roy E. Ault is sittin’ up in “Ahia” on his Amish porch, drinking a cold one and eatin’ shell peanuts, while I sit here in Florida at 102F° on a block of ice trying to keep my essentials cool.
He’s sucking up that 52-degree night air and loving to be honked awake at six by a dozen or so Canadian geese. He’s rocked to sleep by the trains a half mile west and gets to hear that lonesome whistle eight times a night. He’s got the world by the Fruit of the Looms.
Even my editor thinks I’m gone.
Nothing could be wronger. I’m here, same as you. Only our $50K swimming hole (pool) keeps me going.
What was supposed to be, never happened. We were to leave May 11, but doctors have their own schedules. On the 15th, I had a stent installed in a vital organ. (Above the waist). They told me I was to have three stents, and then they only put in one, and I’m wondering about those other two arteries. Are they on their own?
And while they were up there, did they check the three that were installed in ‘05. That’s 14 years. What’s the life of one of those suckers? Is there a lifetime guarantee on them? If they quit before you die, what are you to do? Ask for your money back?
Anyway, I was going for the record, and had they had installed what they should’ve, I would have seven, and could have been a contender.
That’s not all. Our trailer up there is about 200 feet from the big house. It’s been raining since Easter and those 200 feet were overflowing, not even walkable and lately we been using a golf cart to get back and forth. Not even that, let alone our 2003 Chevy Cavalier.
Now here’s the thing: Last fall we installed a new roof on the trailer. That cost $4,000, and I haven’t even gotten to see it work. What better time than in all this rain?
Then there’s 100 black walnut trees in their 15th year. I would like to see how much they’ve grown and that doesn’t count the 1,760 hardwood trees growing on the farm. They were planted in ‘11 and many are now NBAers (figure it out).
Then there is the 87-year-old stove-up farmer I take to lunch each spring. He was married to my classmate, Evelyn. She died a half-dozen years ago. Ever since we’ve had a lunch together. I called him and told him we weren’t coming. We talked about lunch. He said the only vehicle he can get in nowadays is his son’s van.
I don’t know his son all that well, but I know he will provide the transportation. For we will go to lunch.
One of my coaching buddies had a stroke and we go to lunch, also. In his third year of coaching, he took his Class B basketball team to the state finals. They lost, but I have envied him for 60 years. I’d have given my left ear to have played, coached or swept the floor at the state basketball tournament.
Best of all are the three grandsons we fuss over. One is married so now I have a granddaughter-in-law.
But our daughter, Misty, and son-in-law, Neil are coming on June 7 for a few days.
Sherrie has promised we will get to Ahia, and I know just when it will be. It will be in July. Did you know the weather in Ahia in July is worse than Florida? And there is no pool, only a fungi-laden pond that you wouldn’t even put a toe in.
Hope you’re having a great summer!
