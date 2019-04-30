When it comes to marine science, students at Lemon Bay High School and L.A. Middle School are on the cutting edge.
Several students from the schools demonstrated this by taking part in a Water Quality Symposium organized by the Lemon Bay Conservancy on April 6 at the Manasota Beach Club. Students in Lemon Bay's Cambridge Advanced International Certificate of Education's Marine Science program made presentations about their projects.
Then, science fair winners and other STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Math) student welcomed Conservancy members and water symposium attendees to Lemon Bay High School for a tour of the state-of-the-art Marine Biology Lab and other science facilities at the school.
For more about the Lemon Bay Conservancy and its support of local science programs, visit lemonbayconservancy.org. For more about Lemon Bay High, visit www.lemonbayhigh.com.
