Special needs students in Maureen Cerbone’s class at L.A. Ainger Middle School have a new and improved garden this year.
They celebrated Earth Day by teaching students in the school all about what’s grown in the garden.
They grow spinach, green beans, sunflowers, lavender and other plants and vegetables. The students also have a compost area in the garden. They partnered up with Keep Charlotte Beautiful this school year to help with the garden.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.