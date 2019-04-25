Special needs students in Maureen Cerbone’s class at L.A. Ainger Middle School have a new and improved garden this year.

They celebrated Earth Day by teaching students in the school all about what’s grown in the garden.

They grow spinach, green beans, sunflowers, lavender and other plants and vegetables. The students also have a compost area in the garden. They partnered up with Keep Charlotte Beautiful this school year to help with the garden.

