This Little Library is at 848 Stewart St. in Englewood. Book donations, especially childrens' books, are needed and may be dropped off at Aults Driving School, 406 N. Indiana Ave., Suite 10, Englewood, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

The second-annual Summer Reading Program is now underway at the Little Free Library at 848 Stewart St., Englewood. Books are available for children ages 5-16. Books are borrowed and returned on the honor system after reading.

The Summer Reading Program continues through Aug. 31. Children’s book donations are accepted and can be left off at the library. Thank you to all in the community who support this Little Free Library.

