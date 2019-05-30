It’s been HOT lately, but it’s always nice and cool here in the library.
If you are reading the paper with your morning coffee, you have time to head over here for our Summer Reading Kickoff. It runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. today. Join us as we get the summer off to a fantastic start. Celebrate a Universe of Stories at your local library. Our kick-off has fun for the whole family including face painting, hot dogs, crafts, the MOSI mobile space lab and more. Don't forget to pick up your reading logs to earn prizes throughout the summer.
Our regular programs continue throughout the summer. Stop in Tuesday at noon to have some fun with our Knitting and Crocheting Group. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program but you do need to bring your own materials.
Stay for a while on Tuesday afternoon to join Steve for a game of chess at 4 p.m. Chess Club is every Tuesday afternoon at the Englewood Charlotte Library. All ages and experience levels are invited to drop by and play a game or learn how with our volunteer Steve.
Stop in Tuesday or Thursday morning from 10 a.m. to noon to talk with our Master Gardeners about any gardening issues you may have. The Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and household plants. Florida Master Gardeners are University of Florida-trained volunteer teachers. For more information about the Master Gardener program visit sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/charlotte/.
If you prefer to be outside on Thursday, I am at Englewood Beach at 10:30 a.m. next to the playground for Beach Storytime. I have a few books to read about Father’s Day and a fun craft you can take home as a gift for Dad.
Wednesday afternoon join Aundrea for our space-themed summer program from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. She has some great crafts planned to include paper planets, solar system hats and galaxy slime. Please register online at www.youseemore.com/charlottecounty/calendar.asp or give us a call to sign up so that we can plan for supplies.
Friday morning at 11 a.m., it’s time for Drop In Story Time with Miss Aundrea. Children with a favorite adult enjoy songs, action rhymes, books, and playtime in the children’s area of the library. This program gives your child the opportunity to engage in language-based activities while you get to know other young families. Pick a story or two and enjoy some fun with Aundrea.
Friday at 4 p.m. is our monthly STEM program highlighting science, technology, engineering and math. This session features astronaut training with a hard-boiled egg drop and balloon racing.
All summer programs are generously sponsored by the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
