ENGLEWOOD — Suncoast Humane Society’s Critter Classic held at Riverwood Golf Club was a huge success filled with overwhelming support from golfers, sponsors, volunteers and staff.
Golfers enjoyed breezy, but beautiful Florida weather right from the start. Delicious breakfast was served and raffle tickets were purchased. Golf carts carrying 144 golfers rolled out on the beautiful Riverwood golf course at a prompt 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. After the scramble, golfers and volunteers enjoyed a delicious buffet lunch. Raffles were announced featuring local dining, beverages, entertainment packages, along with exclusive golfing merchandise, followed by door prizes and many thanks from Suncoast Humane Society to all those who made the event possible. It was a fun-filled day for all with a competitive edge. Additional photos of the event can be found at www.humane.org.
“We always have a great time when friends of Suncoast Humane Society get together at this annual event,” said Phil Snyder, executive director of the Suncoast Humane Society. “PGA Pro Bob Ridge and the Riverwood Golf Club staff do a remarkable job for us. Donors, golfers, and friends collectively raised over $35,000 to benefit our programs and services. This is an important fundraiser for our organization and we hope to be able to expand upon it again next year.”
Suncoast Humane Society has been serving animals and people since 1971. Founded as Englewood Animal Aid Society, the organization’s services and programs were soon challenged to meet the demands placed on them by the pet over-population crises.
To learn more and see some of pets that are up for adoption, visit online at www.humane.org, in person at 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood, or at one of their many community events.
