Staff Report
ENGLEWOOD — Suncoast Humane Society announced plans Tuesday to nearly double the size of its thrift store at Palm Plaza in Englewood.
The shop will grow from its current 7,500-square-foot space to approximately 12,000 square feet. Construction is scheduled to begin this month, and it should be done by this fall.
“We are very excited for the opportunity to expand our Englewood thrift store location,” said Phillip Snyder, executive director of Suncoast Humane Society. “This will afford us the opportunity to receive more quality items from our donors and increase sales, which benefit the programs, services and homeless animals of Suncoast Humane Society.”
The store is between Winn-Dixie and Reid’s Nutrition in the 104,562-square-foot Palm Plaza at 1951 S. McCall Road. It will take over the space that became available when the Great Wall restaurant closed.
The shopping center is home to Beef ‘O’Brady’s, Country Hound cafe, Dollar Tree, J Nail Spa, Pet Supermarket, Subway and T-Mobile. It’s owned by GK Development, a commercial real estate firm based in Barrington, Illinois, that acquires, develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of commercial and retail property across the U.S.
Situated between Reid’s Nutrition Center and Winn-Dixie supermarket, the thrift store features all sorts of unique treasures, one-of-a-kind knickknacks, furniture, books, art, small appliances and several other items at bargain prices. All sale proceeds support the nonprofit’s services, programs and its animals.
Suncoast Humane Society is one of Florida’s few “open admissions” animal care facilities, where no animal in need is ever turned away, regardless of health, temperament, breed, age or size. Each year, the organization helps more than 50,000 animals and people through its programs and services. Suncoast Humane Society spans 450 square miles and 11 communities, including Charlotte and Sarasota counties, Boca Grande and beyond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.