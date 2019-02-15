ROTONDA WEST — Pastor Garry Clark of Fellowship Church is inviting the community to come to the church for three concerts this Sunday featuring two nationally touring acts.
Singer/songwriter Jerry Salley will perform two full concerts Sunday at the 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship services. Salley has written eight No. 1 hits, including those made famous by Brad Paisley, Reba McEntire, Toby Keith and many more. He has been featured as a soloist on the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.
Complimentary refreshments of coffee, juice, pastries and fruit will be served at the Fellowship Hospitality Café at 9:45 a.m. Free Childcare is available.
On Sunday evening, the group Link Union will perform at 5 p.m. The Link Family is from the Ozark Mountains. Their eight members play 16 different musical instruments, including fiddles, banjos, guitars and percussion, along with their outstanding vocals. After the concert, complimentary pizza and soda will be served in the Hospitality Café.
Fellowship Church is located at 140 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda. For more information, please call at 941-475-7447 or visit fcenglewood.com
