Open the door to St. David’s Church Hall any Thursday morning and you’ll be entering the happy world of the Sunshine Quilting Guild.
Smiles, laughter and friendly conversation rule the day.
“This is a happy place because we’re happy with what we’re doing,” said Diane McGrath.
Not only are they doing work they love, but they’re doing it for a good cause.
“What makes us different from most groups is that most of what we do is for charity,” explained Nancy Smith.
“We donate the quilts through the Guardian ad Litem program, the Head Start program and St. David’s Jubilee Outreach as well as other community programs,” Nancy said.
Guild members also bring comfort to many hurting children by giving each one a beautiful quilt.
“We donate a special quilt whenever we hear about a child going through tough circumstances,” she said.
Nancy is the organizer of a major quilt show that will highlight the unique creations of the quilting guild.
The show will take place Saturday, March 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. David’s Church.
The sanctuary will be filled with quilts representing many different styles, including the traditional, vintage, Florida style, scrap quilts, and T-shirt quilts, to name just a few.
The day will also include quilting demonstrations, a special boutique, craft items for sale, a luncheon and most of all, members to give one-on-one information to those interested in joining the quilting guild.
The $5 admission charge will be also help several charities, including St. David’s Jubilee Center.
A point of interest will be the artistic wall hangings made by Irene Piggott.
The veteran quilter makes good use of her oil painting background to create unusual pieces that combine quilting, painting and surprise elements.
“For lack of a better name, I just call my creations weird,” she said.
Viewers of her spectacular wall hangings would have another name for her work — beautiful.
Like many quilters in the guild, Irene gives most of her work away.
“The Lord gave me a gift and I like to use it for others,” she said.
Veteran quilter Patty Butzin who has been quilting for 50 years is a good example of how each quilter works to make quilts for those in need or those who could use a boost.
She has made between 50 and 60 quilts that she has donated to places all over the world, including a prison in Siberia.
“The prisoners have to furnish their own food and clothing and have to provide their own bedding. The twin-size quilts really come in handy for them.”
When a member of the guild sees a need in the community, she springs into action.
When Linna Crotgeau learned of the need for clean pillowcases for children in a county program, she made special pillowcases so each child could have one.
While Nancy Smith said their charity work is what makes the Sunshine Guild special, she believes what brings women back each week is the friendship they find there.
“We’re more than just a bunch of quilters that get together. We grow so close that we regard each other as sisters,” she said.
Members stress that there is no such thing as a stranger at a guild get-together.
“You may come in knowing no one but you will soon have a room full of friends,” she said. She encourages others to “drop by and see what we’re all about.”
Knowing how to quilt isn’t a necessity because members help each other learn, she added.
To learn more, stop in on March 23 at the show where members will be eager to talk with you.
“Come see why I say quilters are happy,” said Nancy.
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the Sun. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
