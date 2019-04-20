EScheerraffle042019a

Southwest Allstar Cheer in Englewood has partnered with Air Tech Or Technicians to raffle off a brand new residential air conditioner. All proceeds go to the cheerleaders on their journey to the U.S. Finals competition in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Raffle tickets are $100 each and the winner pays an additional $100 for county permits. Tickets must be purchased by April 30 and the drawing will be live at 7 p.m. May 7. Only 150 tickets will be sold. Please contact Lori Kimberlin at 941-586-8946 if interested.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments