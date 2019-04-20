Southwest Allstar Cheer in Englewood has partnered with Air Tech Or Technicians to raffle off a brand new residential air conditioner. All proceeds go to the cheerleaders on their journey to the U.S. Finals competition in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Raffle tickets are $100 each and the winner pays an additional $100 for county permits. Tickets must be purchased by April 30 and the drawing will be live at 7 p.m. May 7. Only 150 tickets will be sold. Please contact Lori Kimberlin at 941-586-8946 if interested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.