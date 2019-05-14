Guests hob-nobbed, swapped business cards and indulged in a Macaroni & Cheese Bar followed by some delicious ice cream at the May 8 business card exchange, held at the Bronson family’s Swirls N Curls Ice Cream and Shear Sailing Salon & Tanning.

The Englewood Chamber of Commerce held the event at the family business at 6945 Sunnybrook Blvd., Englewood. For more information about the businesses, visit swirlsncurlsicecream.com and shearsailing.com. For more about upcoming chamber events and networking opportunities, visit www.englewoodchamber.com.

