It was pure pleasure for the audience when 14-year-old David Warren competed in the Rotonda’s Got Talent contest.
Playing the piano and singing with a rich voice and complete poise, David was impressive.
Then came another Warren as David’s sister, Abigail, 12, did a graceful ballet.
It became evident that there was an abundance of talent in the Warren family when 17-year-old Benjamin took the stage, tucked his violin under his chin, then wowed the audience with superb technique while playing classical selections.
He earned the highest scores from the judges and won the second-place award in a tight competition.
David and Abby were thrilled with their brother’s success. There is no sibling rivalry in the Warren family. Instead there is a deep love they don’t try to hide.
Spending time in the Warren household reveals the siblings have a winning attitude as well as multiple talents.
“They are all motivated kids,” said Sandra Warren, the mother and heart of the family. Neither Sandra nor her husband Rick have to push or encourage their children.
While some parents complain their kids don’t want to do anything, Sandra says her kids want to do everything.
“I understand their ambition because I was the same way when I was young. I’m happy to see them involved in good things,” she said.
A teacher for 20 years, the Rotonda mother said there came a time when she realized she was spending all her time with other people’s kids instead of her own. “It was one of the reasons why I decided to home school our children,” she said.
“That became even more important when we moved from Illinois to Florida. Florida has many more opportunities for home-schooled kids,” she said.
Ben, David and Abby want to take advantage of every opportunity. They travel to Sarasota each Monday where they join in the Gulf Coast Fine Arts Program as well as the Sarasota Music Conservatory. All three take music lessons and play several instruments while Abby enjoys dance and art lessons
At 17, Ben has been playing classical violin for 10 years. While he is a virtuoso performer, it’s just one of his accomplishments.
Every Friday the family travels to Fort Myers where they join in speech and debate competitions offered by Stoa, a nationwide Christian homeschool forensics organization.
“There are a lot of different categories — apologetics, the Lincoln-Douglas one-on-one debates, extemporaneous, impromptu — there are a lot of areas to help us hone our skills,” Ben explained.
While he acknowledges tournaments are not easy, he’s won so many that he will be going on to regional competition.
A true scholar, the versatile 17-year-old revels in his classical Christian education, taking the highest level classes.
“I have big dreams,” he said. He plans to enroll in the seminary then go to medical school. “I want to be a medical missionary in China. Science has always been my passion.”
David also has a passion in a different direction. “It’s music and theatre arts that draw me,” he says.
At 14, he’s an accomplished performer who had a solo in a Suncoast musical production. He also completed musical theater camp in Venus and wants to do more theater there.
“I started singing a few years ago and haven’t stopped. My goal is to use music to make a positive impact,” he said.
As the youngest of six children, Abigail has a maturity that belies her 12 years.
She expresses her creativity in her art, modern dance and cooking. She’s fearless and likes to tackle new horizons at every opportunity.
Winning a talent contest is one thing but the Warren children are winning something bigger — the pursuit of dreams that will help them make a positive impact on their world.
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the Sun. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
