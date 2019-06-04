Former Florida Gator and Tampa Bay Buccaneer lineman Rhondy Weston created the EAE Scholarship program several years ago which provides college scholarships to local high school graduates. The Education, Athletic and Excellence scholarships were awarded to eight students from Lemon Bay High School this year as well as students from Port Charlotte High.
Several of the students who received the scholarships were on hand to help out at the tournament, held Saturday at Lemon Bay Golf Club with a full field of golfers. All of of the tournament proceeds fund the college scholarships. For more about the organization, visit eaefoundation.org or call 941-286-1548.
