I’ve thought long and hard of the appropriateness of this column. I think 11 months of the year it would not be, but for the 12th month, it is.
I’ve written before that I was raised on farms and that the houses had few amenities, such as indoor plumbing. However, most other farm families lived similarly.
There was one exception. At one of our stops down the road, there lived a rich farmer, Vada Green and his wife Mona.
Mona always said that Vada farmed “scientifically.” They were in their 60s and retired. Their place was grand. Their two-story home was tucked between four giant black walnut trees. They did have electricity, running water, furnace, telephone and two bathrooms, one upstairs and one down.
However, it was their grounds that made their home — two acres of manicured grass, trees and bushes. Oh, they were beautiful. There was also a school-playground-grade swing set with hoops and monkey bars, plus a tennis court on which their two daughters played. Mr. Green had bought a 12-cylinder Lincoln Zephyr in 1941 just prior to World War II. Yes, they were rich.
I have never known bounds. I’ve believed that I could accomplish what I desired. Neither of my parents graduated from high school. My older brother did, and I as well. He went to college, as did I.
He had the easier task as he was married and his wife worked. I was single and my income came from jobs during the school year and during summer. One such job was taking orders at Ptomaine Tommie’s, a favorite eating place for Ohio State students. I worked from 5 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, and 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Another was a third-shift job at Westinghouse where I worked from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. — and had an 8 a.m. class. I paid 100 percent of my college education.
However, after graduation I got a teaching and coaching job. Along with what Sherrie made typing papers for Ohio State students, we managed to pay the rent, eat, buy a car, and start a family. (See Misty and Brad).
Still, teaching did not pay well and, in 1974 after 17 years, I started my own business. The most I ever made as a teacher was less than $13,000. My first year in business we made $35K and never looked back.
There is a point to this story.
Since 1974, we have been in business for ourselves. We managed to put both children through college, we have a nice home, we each have a car, there is plenty in the refrigerator, we have managed to see a great deal of the world and we own 20 acres in Ohio on which I have planted 1,760 oak trees.
One day, several years ago, a couple of kids were riding their bikes up and down in front of our house and down the side road. I took them to be brother and sister, perhaps 10 and 8 in age. They were not dressed well, rather shabbily and their bikes were old. Now, the side street is actually owned by the person who lives in the house next door. And he’d (since deceased) let you know he owned it. He yelled for the boy and girl to get off his street. I happened to observe this and told the kids they could ride all they wanted to on our street.
The little boy looked at me and said, “Thanks, Mister. Are you rich?”
That took me back in a heartbeat to that boy in his threadbare farm coat doling out mash to the milk cows.
Of course I’m rich. I live in the greatest country in the world. I look out the sliding glass doors in my living room and lo! there is Lemon Bay. I have two college degrees, a wonderful wife, two fine children and three of the greatest grandsons the world has ever seen. We’ve been to numerous countries, even to Moscow. We have a savings. Our health is good. I own a '55 Chevy, Regal Turquoise and India Ivory. My pool is heated and we are guardians of Flopsy, the most beautiful cat in the world.
How could we not be rich!
But, you know what. I had no answer for the boy. I kind of just looked away, embarrassed.
They’re young adults now. I hope they have had the same opportunities as I.
If so, I know they are rich.
Roy Ault is a columnist for the Englewood Sun and a longtime Englewood resident. He is the author of seven novels. All can be found on Amazon or you may contact him at 941-473-6051.
