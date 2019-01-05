Rotonda West American Legion Post 113 recently distributed proceeds from their recent Veterans Golf Tournament to two good causes. Above, post officers Barb Horosky Post Auxiliary President, Eric Stefanik (Santa} Post Sons of the American Legion Commander, and Post Commander Leroy Furman present $3,000 in Christmas gift certificates to Annmarie McEvoy the Douglas T Jacobson Veterans Nursing Home Activities Director. The certificates will be distributed to all residents of the facility.
