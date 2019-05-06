Thanks to Bingo

Tiffany Square Bingo and Angel Ministries donated $2,000 to the Sugar Bowl fund affiliated with Catholic Charities and the Knights of Columbus 10157 of St. Raphael Church in Englewood. Receiving the donation is, left, Marion Sierocuk with Linda Paquin of Tiffany Bingo and Jeanne Joyce.
