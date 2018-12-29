Rita Bertler, left, founder of Dollars for Mammograms, got an early Christmas present Saturday from Ladies Auxiliary of Eagles Aerie 3885 in Englewood. Madam President Mary Nilson presented Bertler with a check for $1,414, collected by the Auxiliary through raffles and a basket drawing this fall. Dollars for Mammograms is a local nonprofit that helps provide women and men with free breast cancer screenings and support. For more information, visit dollarsformammograms.org. For more about the Englewood Eagles, visit www.foe3885.com or call the Aerie at 941- 474-9802.