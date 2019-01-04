ESstdavid010419

On Dec. 18, as Pat Knox was busy filling Christmas orders at St. David’s Jubilee Center, Englewood Moose Lodge 1933 members Newt Webb and Gerry Greiff, interrupted her so they could present her with another $1,000 donation from the lodge. The Jubilee Center is one of Englewood Moose Lodge 1933’s ongoing charity recipients. For more information, visit stdavids.dioswfl.org.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

