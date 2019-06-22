SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Members of the Rotary Club of Englewood present a $5,000 check to the Englewood YMCA to help train two instructors in Nebraska the Float 4 Life lesson program. Funding will also help any Englewood family who can’t afford swimming lessons for their children.
