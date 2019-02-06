EScornhole020619a

Rotonda Elks Corn Hole players were eager to donate $500 to the Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood. Corn Hole organizers Pat Ferl and Sue Kentos presented $500 to Dawn Froncek of the Humane Society. Fellow players in group picture asked to remain anonymous. For information about membership in Rotonda Elks call 941-697-2708 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. To donate to the Suncoast Humane Society, call 941-474-7884.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

