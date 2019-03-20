ESrotondaelks032019a

Lemon Bay High School officials thank Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710 for a donation of $2,000 to the school’s senior class to help defray costs for graduation cap and gowns and other expenses. Pictured are, from left, Sherry Toth from the lodge, Assistant Principal Denise Young, school social worker Danielle Batista and Geri DelTorto.

