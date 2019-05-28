Lemon Bay High's graduation is one of my favorite nights.
And it's all because of the food. Let me explain.
After the ceremony and family photos, most graduating seniors head to the Fellowship Hall at Englewood United Methodist Church for a full night of fun, entertainment, music, games, dancing, prize-winning, socializing and going down memory lane one more time together.
It's called Project Graduation, a great idea for keeping graduates together in a safe, fun place for their graduation night.
Project Graduation was formalized years ago into a nonprofit organization that has kept things going. I should add a disclaimer here, since my wife Glennis serves as the organization's treasurer. She's one of several board members who, under the leadership of president Bruce Auman, volunteer to plan and carry out this night with parents of graduating seniors and juniors, plus anyone else who wants to help. It's truly a year-round effort.
What's really cool is how the community responds. All year long, the board members and volunteers ask for donations to make this a memorable party for the kids. And each year, the community responds enthusiastically with prizes, cash donations, gift cards, volunteer hours … and lots of food, which everyone knows is the key to keeping kids at the party.
This is where I like to jump in. Board member Chris MacDonald is in charge of lining up dozens of restaurants, asking if they'll provide something that night for the grads. She gets a great response. Almost every restaurant is happy to provide something, year in and year out, even on a busy Friday night.
And, every year, I get my wife to ask Chris to sign us up for restaurant pickups. I don't know why I love this so much — maybe it's because I used to deliver pizza when I was a college student. Maybe I love seeing a good plan come together.
This year, we got a list of five restaurants on Placida Road that Glennis tacked to my clipboard. (I call this "The Manifest.") We had an hour to make the pickups and get them to the party. Piece of cake.
Our first stop was 8 p.m. at the Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass. It was a busy night there, but owner Joe Reichard and executive chef Bob Parascandola greeted us immediately with two big roasting pans of chicken wings, one "Smoked" and the other "Englewings," plus sauces on the side. Oh my gosh, those wings smelled great in our car!
From there, we went up and down Placida Road, gathering food wherever we stopped. Ricaltini's Bar and Grille gave us dozens of piping hot meatballs (thank you again, Laurie Ray!) that seared my hand when I picked up the pan.
Next, we hit Lil Tony's Pizzeria in Cape Haze, where they hooked us up with a couple big stacks of hot pizzas. Hot, hot, hot.
Then we got to Prime Time, where new owner Anthony LoRusso provided us with a heaping pan of steaming-hot chicken wings.
Our last stop was The New Faull Inn, where they gave us some big rectangular slabs of their famous pizza, hot out of the oven.
I can't describe what our car smelled like with all this hot food resting in the back. Probably something like what heaven smells like.
As we were finishing our route and heading to the Fellowship Hall, so were a bunch of other drivers, hitting restaurants (and Publixes!) throughout the community. I can tell you this: No kid left the party hungry, and some took some leftovers home to their families.
Congratulations, Class of 2019, and thank you, Englewood!
Chris Porter is editor of the Englewood Sun. You can email him at Chris.Porter@yoursun.com or call 941-681-3022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.