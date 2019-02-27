BOCA GRANDE — Hundreds of people and families, plus many Boca Grande businesses have stepped up to provide items for the 21st annual Strawberry Festival, set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Boca Grande Community Center, 131 First St. W.
As always, the event will include the popular bargain and boutique shops, homemade baked goods, Dazzling Digs where visitors can scoop for lovely pieces of jewelry, the Book Nook, fun events for kids, grilled foods and delicious homemade strawberry shortcake.
A silent auction will feature 80 items, including trips, golf and fishing outings, as well as many items created by local artists and craftsmen.
A stunning watercolor beach scene by the late artist Wini Smart is one of three pieces of her work up for bid. An island favorite, Jane Carlson, has also contributed a beautiful piece of art. Her work will be featured alongside that of other well-known area artists including Carroll Swayze and Susan Shaffer.
Other very special items include a Clemson football from the 2018 national college football champs, autographed by Tigers Head Coach Dabo Swinney, a Boca Grande resident.
“These footballs are becoming more valuable and harder to get. We are grateful to Nat Italiano and the coach for this wonderful donation,” said Jane Caple, auction committee member.
Another unusual item, sure to attract a lot of attention, is an 1891 lithograph of a Bird of Paradise by artist John Gould, a contemporary of Audubon. It was donated by Jan Myers.
Local restaurants also are offering gift certificates, and many businesses, including Courtyard Hair and James Griffith Salon, have provided beautiful gift baskets. Silent auction bid closing times are 1 p.m., 1:20 p.m. and 1:40 p.m.
Proceeds from this event sponsored by the United Methodist Women go to charities that benefit women and children in need in Charlotte and Lee counties. Last year nearly $60,000 was raised.
