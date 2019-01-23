A friend who lives outside Englewood spends some time here. Over the years, we’ve had conversations how this community seems to do things a bit differently than other places — in a good way.
The other day, I overheard her tell someone, “That’s how Englewood works.” I think she’s seeing more and more how Englewood works.
What do I mean?
Here’s an example. You may have read sportswriter’s John Vittas’ story in Tuesday’s Sun about Lauren Ragazzone. Lauren, a sophomore at Lemon Bay High, is a captain of the girls soccer team, something very rare for a player that young.
The story explains how her leadership skills have been nurtured by her parents, Chris and Jennifer, and older sister Madison, who was also a soccer team captain, along with head soccer coach Katie Cooke, and her husband Jason, who coached Lauren in youth soccer.
Coach Katie Cooke explained, “It’s just the Lemon Bay way. We’re all about family and that’s what we try and instill in our girls. We want them to have a sense of family and a sense of community. All of our staff buys into it and we try and instill it in all of our athletes and it’s a great way to be.”
File that under “team effort.”
If you look, you can find that kind of involvement a lot. Moms carting foil pans of hot spaghetti and meatballs around town to feed a team before a game. The volunteers raising money for Project Graduation, which plans a grad-night event to keep our seniors safe. Parents and school administrators creating a booster organization to support academics.
Seriously, we have that. Boosters for academics. It’s called the Lemon Bay Community Academic Partners, and its goal is to provide the students of Lemon Bay the best education possible. Call the school if you don’t believe me!
Here’s more evidence about how Englewood works. Maybe file this under “reaching out.” On Dec. 19, I drove the short distance to the Meals on Wheels kitchen to take a photo of Becky Frye and her team from the South Gulf Cove CARE Committee. They were delivering dozens of “care packages” for Meals drivers to bring to each of their clients with that day’s meal. Becky and her crew collect items all year round, then gear up in October to start putting together the packages, which include hygiene items, snacks, lots of cool things a shut-in person could use.
You know those Meals on Wheels clients, who are almost all shut-ins, appreciated that surprise.
Two days later, I found myself back at Meals on Wheels taking pictures of Sue McNamara and her team, delivering another load of packages. Sue is a nurse at Doctor’s Choice Home Care and she is in charge of the Giving Tree program. People pick a “wish” card for a senior off a Christmas tree and shop to fulfill the wishes.
Sue gets help from lots of folks, especially her daughter Andrea Green, a teacher. Andrea puts giving trees at her previous school, L.A. Ainger, and her current school, Lemon Bay, and they get a great response. (By the way, word is out that Andrea is the new Charlotte County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. So if you see her, you can wish her congratulations!)
Those are just a few examples. What do you see that makes Englewood work? We’d love to hear from you.
Chris Porter is editor of the Englewood Sun. You can call him at 941-681-3022 or email porter@sun-herald.com.
