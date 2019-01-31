They’re wrapped in eye-popping swirls of color, serve wildly creative food and have wordplay monikers like Sweet Cheesus, Coasting Donuts and Chi Dog Go.
They’re our local food trucks, their ranks slowly growing as mobile vending codes relax throughout Southwest Florida.
In Charlotte County, devotees swung from desolation over the Ravenous Rhino’s sale to elation when its over-the-top gourmet delights recently reemerged at a local café. And a pizza man who briefly disappeared from the local scene is back, this time driving a far-out set of wheels.
Rhino’s back on a roll
Local food truck fans have dried their tears over the 2018 loss of the Ravenous Rhino, and not because they’re fickle.
Rhino parents Lee Caglioti and Chef Brian O’Flaherty might have sold the truck, but the demand for their food and catering would not die.
As Caglioti put it, “After a few conversations with Hometown, things got interesting. ... Hometown Grill's brick-and-mortar location was an ideal base of operations, and the catering business there was already flourishing but had room for expansion.”
A catering partnership with Hometown Grill owner Stephanie Lawrence was born. As Hometown Catering, the former Rhino team still serves groups, private parties and events.
Even better, all the Rhino food that you despaired of ever eating again — Dixie Tots smothered in cheddar cheese sauce, pulled pork and green onions; HogZilla Burgers stuffed and topped with bacon and cheese; Granny Smith Slaw — can be had at Hometown Grill every Rhino Day Wednesday, starting at 11 a.m.
Given that aforementioned undying demand, you should phone in orders early.
Hometown Grill ($), 941-629-5898, 1931 Tamiami Trail (LTM Party Plaza), is open Monday to Friday 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hometown Catering is at 941-467-2802.
Mike Barone’s magical mystery truck
The tie-dyed 1967 Summer of Love came and went long before the founder of Port Charlotte’s Pioneers Pizza was born. But that hasn’t stopped Michael Barone from letting it all hang out in a groovy new project.
His custom-built Trippin’ on Pizza food truck has two pizza ovens, a display case holding 10 rectangular pizzas and loudspeakers pumping out music. The state inspector had never seen anything like it.
Contrary to popular misconception, Barone continues to be part owner of Pioneers, where, he said, “We serve good product over and over and over again.”
Ironically, he’d felt creatively handcuffed as owner of a pizzeria so successful that it’s No. 1 on TripAdvisor’s list of Port Charlotte restaurants.
“I didn’t want to be a typical businessman. I want to be out there, man,” said Barone.
Being stuck behind a desk, in short, isn’t his idea of passion for his craft.
The inspiration hit while he and partner Bianca “Bee Sunshine” Hannigan vacationed in Italy last summer.
“Somehow,” he said, “I crossed emails with a chef named Gabriele Bonci. I wrote him a random email and, lo and behold, we went to Rome to see what he’s doing and work at his place. We were doing Roman pizza already at Pioneers, but not on that level.”
Bonci, known as Rome’s “Michelangelo of pizza,” brought the United States its hottest new pizza phenom: Roman “pizza al taglio,” cooked in rectangular pans, sliced with scissors and sold by weight. His hole-in-the-wall Pizzarium Bonci in Rome was once the only place where one could find the uniquely bubbly slices, crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, with gourmet toppings. Bonci pizzerias have since popped up in Chicago and will soon open in Miami.
“I want to take that concept and put my own American spin on it,” said Barone. “We’re going to make it funky and psychedelic. We want to push the envelope.”
His gourmet toppings are both traditional and outside-the-box, with nicknames as playful as craft beers. You’ll find a cheese pizza called Good Vibes, but also Loch Ness Monster (salmon lox, crème fraîche and capers). A total of 36 topping combos will rotate on the 10-item menu board.
Oh wow, man.
“The ingredients are like Pioneers’,” Barone explained. “Sustainably farmed, humanely raised and one-third plant-based.”
Their debut falls, aptly enough, on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Charlotte Community Foundation’s 227 Sullivan St. “Pizza, Painting and Philanthropy,” with live painting by Port Charlotte psychedelic artist Brian Joseph and local artwork by Jay Winston auctioned off to benefit the foundation and Veterans Initiative for Therapeutic Arts (VITA).
The same afternoon, they plan to make their Fort Myers debut at the Fort Myers Pizza Fest, hosted by Fort Myers Brewing Company from noon to 11 p.m.
The next weekend, Feb. 15-16, they’ll be at the equally appropriate 10th annual Funk Fest in downtown Punta Gorda. Follow them on Facebook @trippinonpizza for future appearances.
What goes with jelly pizza?
Trippin’ on Pizza might not have jelly pizza … yet. But if it does, Fat Point Brewing has the perfect thing to wash it down with.
The Punta Gorda craft brewer is turning four, and to celebrate, it’s releasing limited-edition Peanut Butter Scotch Ale and throwing a party, with DJ Diwrection and 1984, a Van Halen tribute band, from noon to 11 p.m. on Feb. 9 at 611 Charlotte St.
“We want to celebrate this milestone and say thanks to the community of Punta Gorda and all our Fat Point fans for supporting our passion, love and commitment for brewing great beer,” said Fat Point head brewer Jessy Abbate.
While the beer’s label approval is trapped in a government-shutdown backlog, fans await its catchy name.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.
