Like when your latest binge-watch ends. Or when your best friend moves out of town. Life just ain’t the same when a sweet eatery changes hands.
Luckily for us, some owners just can’t quit.
After Port Charlotte’s Joseph’s Deli changed ownership in 2015, the Hishmeh family returned as owners a year later.
More recently, the Ravenous Rhino team liquidated both their Tamiami Trail café and their beloved food truck. Now they, too, are back, catering and hosting Rhino Food Wednesdays for Port Charlotte’s Hometown Grill.
It looks like a trend.
Philly dilly!
The authentic Philly cheesesteak has a lingo all its own.
Ralph Mercier will happily show you the drill, at his new food truck, Ralph’s Original Philly Cheesesteaks & Hoagies.
Be prepared to order “wit” or “witout” fried onions; “prov witout” if you want provolone, no onions.
“Lettuce, tomato and onion!” hollered one customer who knew what he was doing.
“You go to Pat’s or Geno’s in Philadelphia, they use Cheez Whiz,” Mercier explained. “But any other store, with better cheesesteaks than that, it’s white American or provolone.”
He eschews Whiz, but what else makes the perfect cheesesteak, in his expert opinion?
“Quality … and love. I don’t skimp. Like in my Italian hoagie I use prosciutto, a very expensive ham. For a real Italian in Philadelphia, in the Italian section, you gotta have proshoot.”
It all comes on a long hoagie roll of Philly’s classic Amoroso hearth-baked bread.
Mercier loves cooking, and all his relatives in Philly had delis and cheesesteak shops. But he was an electrician. In 1991 he landed an interview at Disney World, where he could have worked in the park’s maze of underground tunnels.
“I would’ve gotten the job, too, but they told me the starting wage was $7 an hour, or ‘really good pay’ of $9 an hour if I was union! ‘I can’t work for that,’ I told them. ‘I got two kids.’
“So, I went back home to rethink things, and it occurred to me, ‘They don’t have any good sandwiches down there.’
“I gradually bought equipment — a slicer and all — and stuck it in the garage. Then I moved it down here, found a building and put it all together myself. While the family stayed up north, I slept on a cot in the back for six months and joined the gym so I could shower. That’s how The Philadelphian started.”
Port Charlotte couldn’t get enough of his real Philly cheesesteak.
Mercier eventually had spinoff stores on Herald Court in Punta Gorda and in Fort Myers, and sold two franchises in Bradenton.
Burnt by the recession, he liquidated everything and retired in 2008.
“I went to Islamorada for two years and fished. I moved back to take care of my father six years ago and met a great girl, Diane Ferris. She’s my partner in crime with this.”
Meanwhile, people all over town kept telling him, “Ralph, you gotta get back into business.”
He knew that having employees and overhead again would only stress him out.
“I know!” he thought. “I’ll do a food truck, just me and my fiancée.”
Today, he’s back doing everything just like he used to. Talking to his customers, rhythmically chopping the steak as it sizzles.
He’s a brand everybody knows and loves.
Philadelphia native Dave “Fungus” Cabott reported, “Had my first cheesesteak from Ralphy since the good old days. I forgot just how good they are!”
Ralph’s Original is the only local food truck with a spotless new self-contained stainless-steel kitchen and a slicer that makes fresh sandwiches to order.
“You can taste the quality when it’s freshly sliced,” said Mercier.
He’s as proud of his new kitchen as he must have been when he built The Philadelphian. Plus this one’s easier to move around in.
Ralph’s Original Philly Cheesesteaks & Hoagies ($), 941-623-7686, parks regularly in front of Tim’s Mobil Lube Express and Advance Auto Parts, 4141 Tamiami Trail, most days from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cash only, for now. Follow Ralph on Facebook @Ralphs-Original-Cheese-Steaks-and-Hoagies to see where else he’ll show up.
PGI family returns
Right in the middle of a Punta Gorda Isles neighborhood since 2010, little PGI Grill (now Penny’s Restaurant) was always packed.
Many considered it their other kitchen table and showed up for breakfast, lunch and dinner … every day.
When the café closed suddenly last summer, its extended family of customers was devastated. They had no idea that owners George and Rania Badra would be back.
“My dad always wanted to grow, and when we couldn’t expand at the other place because of the firewall, we started looking,” manager/daughter Haya Badra explained.
Now that PGI Grill has reopened in Towles Plaza as Family Grill, it’s one big family reunion.
“This location is twice as big, which is what my dad wanted,” said Haya.
It has the same menu with a few new items: grilled steak kabobs, gyro omelet, Caprese salad skewers and the ever-popular Breakfast for Dinner.
For obvious reasons, they couldn’t keep the PGI Grill name, but everyone who works or dines there is either family or becomes like family.
“So,” said Haya, “we decided to call it Family Grill. My brother Bashar came up with the name, and my dad liked it better than ‘George’s Spot’ because it includes everybody.”
Family Grill ($-$$), 941-621-4836, 2705 Tamiami Trail, is open Tuesday to Saturday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday to 2 p.m.
