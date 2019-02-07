Every Thursday from October through May, dozens of local growers and food artisans gather at the Englewood Farmer’s Market. It’s located in the heart of Englewood’s historic district at Pioneer Plaza, on the 300 block of West Dearborn Street. It’s the place to go for local and organic fresh Florida produce from local farmers, wild-caught Florida seafood from local fishermen, and artisan food creations. Discover flowers, plants and trees from green space vendors, find unique prepared-food vendors, and enjoy music and people watching. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit englewoodfarmersmarket.org for more information.
