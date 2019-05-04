Holy nick of time, Batman! The day you’ve been waiting for is finally here. It’s Free Comic Book Day at the library.
Sarasota County Libraries and the Friends of Elsie Quirk Library have partnered with The Dark Side, an independent comic book store in Sarasota, to provide free comic books to our library customers. Comic book fans of all ages and those new to comics can get special issues for free.
Comics are an original American art form, created in the early 20th century. Comic books are fun to read, featuring a wide range of diverse story lines that capture the imagination of readers.
A limited supply of free comic books will be available in the Youth section from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. today at Elsie Quirk Library. So, stop in and get yours before they’re up, up and away.
Check out the graphic novel section while you’re here too. If you like to read comic books, you might also like to try out a graphic novel.
Graphic novels are like comic books since they use sequential art to tell a story, but they’re in the form of a paperback book.
The library has a large collection of graphic novels and collected comic book stories available for readers of all ages to borrow. Visit the library website scgov.net/library to see what’s available.
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.