A small group of people where able to witness something special Thursday at Stump Pass Beach State Park. Two baby sea turtle hatchlings made their way from their nest to the water.
The “Turtles Everywhere!” program is hosted at the park, 900 Gulf Blvd., Englewood. You can learn about nesting habits of sea turtles, what they eat, the environment they live in, how big they get, and how we can better protect them.
The program is hosted by the Friends of Stump Pass Beach State Park, part of the Barrier Islands Park Society. For more information about upcoming programs and the park:
• Visit www.barrierislandparkssociety.org
• Visit the Friends of Stump Pass Beach State Park page on Facebook
• Visit www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/stump-pass-beach-state-park
• Send an email to: infoatbips@gmail.com
• Call 941-964-0060
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.