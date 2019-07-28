A small group of people where able to witness something special Thursday at Stump Pass Beach State Park. Two baby sea turtle hatchlings made their way from their nest to the water.

The “Turtles Everywhere!” program is hosted at the park, 900 Gulf Blvd., Englewood. You can learn about nesting habits of sea turtles, what they eat, the environment they live in, how big they get, and how we can better protect them.

The program is hosted by the Friends of Stump Pass Beach State Park, part of the Barrier Islands Park Society. For more information about upcoming programs and the park:

• Visit www.barrierislandparkssociety.org

• Visit the Friends of Stump Pass Beach State Park page on Facebook

• Visit www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/stump-pass-beach-state-park

• Send an email to: infoatbips@gmail.com

• Call 941-964-0060

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments