ENGLEWOOD — Venice Symphony musician Jennifer Miller saw the grand finale Wednesday of her first season introducing elementary school students to music.
Miller shared with Englewood Elementary School third graders the different instruments that make up the brass section of a symphony. She demonstrated on her French horn the different sounds and tones that can be created by a brass instrument.
Percussionist Al Lyman, now in his second year touring the schools, introduced the students to the diversity of a symphony’s percussion section that include snare to kettle drums, cymbals to the dynamics of a vibraphone.
Miller and Lyman did harmonize on why they toured elementary schools. Their hope is they can inspire a student or two to pick up an instrument and share in the love of music.
The school-touring musicians are part of the Venice Symphony’s Youth Music Educational Program. The symphony has sponsored summer youth music camps and assisted teachers with curriculum materials. Home-schooled students also participate in the symphony’s outreach. And over the last 30 years, the Venice Symphony introduced more than 60,000 students to classical music.
Students — with chaperones — are invited to attend free performance of the Venice Symphony at the Venice Performing Arts Center.
To learn more about the Venice Symphony’s youth program, visit thevenicesymphony.org, email education@thevenicesymphony.org or call 941-207-8822.
