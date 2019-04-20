The year 1878 saw William and Mary Goff become our area’s first settlers — that is after the original Native Americans. They bought 60 acres of land bordering on Lemon Bay which included what is today West Dearborn Street.
The original footpath worn through the slash pines and palmettos by the Goff family later was enlarged to a wagon trail that, in turn, eventually became West Dearborn Street. It was Englewood’s main street for several decades. Here are some historical vignettes of early businesses on and around West Dearborn.
Kelly’s II Tavern is one of West Dearborn Street’s true historical buildings. The structure goes back to the 1920s and still has its unique outside staircase.
Jack Tate said when he came to Englewood in 1926 on the east side of the building, an area housed horses. He remembered a garage taking over the stable area and also a small barber shop.
By the 1930s the building housed Whyte’s Tavern. In later years it was Pete’s Tavern. At one time the building had open porches on the first and second floors which have now been enclosed.
• • •
Tate’s Market was located at the corner of Old Englewood Road and West Dearborn Street. It opened in 1933 and for many years was one of only two stores in town, Ainger’s Market being the other.
Tate’s was the first to sell fresh-cut meat. It had the first neon sign in Englewood, which was used by the commercial fishermen as a landmark. A sea plane once, attracted by the sign, landed in the bay next to the store and Jack Tate, the owner waded out in the water to sell the pilot five gallons of gas.
Lemon Bay Funeral Home now occupies the renovated old Tate Store building.
• • •
Ann’s Flowers occupies a building on South McCall Road near the Dearborn Street area, that has an historical past. It once housed the very popular Lampp’s Department Store, owned and run by the Lampp sisters, Lottie and Ethel. It carried clothing for women and children.
• • •
In 1955, the town’s first newspaper, The Englewood Herald, was started on West Dearborn Street. The nearby Punta Gorda Herald had wanted to put out an Englewood paper but was unable to find anyone who had the kind of experience needed to pull it all together.
Jo Cortes, a new arrival in town, was a former writer for the U.S. Office of Education in Washington, D.C. She stepped forward and applied for the job.
Sept. 2, 1955, Vol. 1, No. 1, of The Englewood Herald was published. The paper’s office was located in the McRae building, now known as attorney Earl Warren’s building. Also in that same compound was Dr. John Flower, Englewood’s first dentist, who opened his practice sin 1957.
• • •
Englewood’s first bank opened in the 1925, but it was was short lived as the cashier, Mr. Silkey, absconded with all the funds.
For years the town had to go to Venice to do its banking business. It is remembered on Friday afternoons all the wives of business owners in town could be seen dashing off to Venice for their husbands, some car pooling since not everyone had a car in those days.
Finally in 1957, 62 years ago, Englewood got another bank. It was called the Englewood Bank, not to be confused with the present bank of the same name. It was on West Dearborn Street in the building that now houses the Lemon Bay Playhouse.
The bank reported in the first six months they had a loss of a little over $9,000, but it was expected due to opening expenses. However, the first half of 1958 showed a profit of $14,000. The report stated the bank had assets of $2 million, which indicated the need of a bank in town.
The bank eventually became Barnett Bank.
