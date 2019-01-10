Vineland December Leaders of the Month include kindergarten students Painge Gilbert, Anthony Ramirez, Preston McHendry, Olivia Schwab, Cullen Harvey and Lincoln Tran, first-graders Ellie Penttila, Violet Fishman, Adelyn Robins, Abigail Cataloni and Leo Tran, and second-graders Maggie Probst, Ryder Dilmore, Ellie Strasser, Roxy Lam Gatmaitan, Cody Rigney and Devon Deschenes. The students were honored at an assembly Dec. 19, where each received a special ribbon on stage.
