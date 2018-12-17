ROTONDA WEST — Vineland Elementary School invited community leaders to visit their campus recently. The members of the community were given an in-depth view of the leadership programs at the school. Student speakers provided information on how they instill the seven habits of leadership in their personal lives. Students from all grade levels were involved in the Leadership Day events.
