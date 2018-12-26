ENGLEWOOD — When she was first asked to coordinate the volunteers to prepare and serve hundreds of Christmas dinners, Grace Talada wasn’t sure she could do it.
That was 13 years ago. It’s a big job, but a little easier now — and something Talada knows she can do.
“This year, I got 470 signed up and quit taking new ones two weeks ago,” Talada said Tuesday during a quick break in a side room off Englewood United Methodist Church’s big Fellowship Hall.
“Now, people know me. I had all the waiters by Nov. 10.”
Those 470 volunteers stayed busy Christmas Day, doing all kinds of jobs. The work actually started after the last church service on Sunday, as men came in to set up the dozens of heavy tables and metal chairs in the Fellowship Hall.
On Christmas Eve on Monday, another group came in and set the tables with placemats, silverware, napkins and decorations. Then came the pie-slicers and the team that put the cranberry sauce in the little plastic containers.
“They got pretty far ahead,” Talada said.
By midday on Christmas, as diners lined up at four different entrances, the hall was bustling with servers and busers, coffee pourers and golf cart shuttle drivers, greeters and seaters, and two full tables of pie servers.
Food coordinator Peter Patrick said he had about 50 in the kitchen, heating gravy and green beans, dishing up turkey and dressing. Some worked partial shifts, some the whole day.
“We have seasonal people who come back year after year, and we blend in some of the new volunteers,” he said.
There were 21 people in 11 cars who drove dinners to those who couldn’t make it to the church, said Jim Harrison. They delivered 161 full dinners by 2 p.m., he said.
There was another group assembling and bagging meals for the delivery crews, plus the 700 to 800 takeout meals that people picked up, said Jan Morin. She took a quick count of the last two boxes of foam take-out containers. “You really can’t get a number until it’s all over,” she said.
Inside the dining room were singers — the three-generation Garrison-Young Family — and the full Saturday morning Pancake Breakfast Band entertaining throughout.
As the last of the 2,100 meals were served, fresh volunteers would come in to clean up the Fellowship Hall, washing the pans and dishes, putting away the silverware and the big tables, running the aprons and dish towels through the wash. “In a couple of hours, it will look like it did before we started,” Talada said.
So how did they do?
“I liked the turkey,” said 4-year-old Jeremiah Wolgemuth as he tried to finish his last bite of pumpkin pie.
