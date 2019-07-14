ESpioneerdays081518c

Rita Bertler waves as Grand Marshal of the 2016 Pioneer Days Parade. Parade organizers are looking for nominations for this year’s honorary Grand Marshal.

By SARAH GARCIA

Pioneer Days Committee

It’s time for the people of Englewood to submit your nominations for the Grand Marshal of the 63rd Annual Englewood Pioneer Days Parade.

“Pioneer Days weekend is part of the heritage of Englewood, and the event grows every year,” said Chris Phelps, Chairperson of the Pioneer Days Event Committee. “We always encourage more people to become involved in the planning, organizing, and enjoying the whole weekend.”

Part of that involvement is allowing open nominations for the Grand Marshall for the Parade. Who will it be?

“The position of Grand Marshal is wide open,” Phelps said. “We really want people to tell us who they think should be named for this important position.”

The “Grand Marshal” link on the Pioneer Days site, www.EnglewoodPioneerDays.com, under the “All Forms,” then scroll to “Nominate a Grand Marshal.” The contest will close at midnight, Aug. 16.

All nominations will be brought to the committee for a decision. This is not a “voting” contest. If you are nominating someone, be sure to include all the information that’s applicable about that person and, especially, why they should be Grand Marshal.

It doesn’t have to be someone from a “pioneer” family, but whoever it is should have done something that shows their love for the Englewood community.

The committee asks that people refrain from copying what someone else has written, but instead use your own words and thoughts.

If you’re a past parade participant or vendor, the applications are online and available on the website, www.EnglewoodPioneerDays.com, and will be accepted until Aug. 23.

Please join the community committee for the next meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, upstairs at the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St.

