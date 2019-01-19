The Englewood Art Center, part of the Ringling School of Art + Design, held a Local Legacies preview and reception for artist and philanthropist Warren Loranger on Jan. 10. The show features a retrospective of his works and the reception was well-attended by members of the arts community. The reception was followed by an open reception Jan. 12.
Besides the works of Loranger, the art center is currently displaying the works of Paul Spyropoulos in the Mitchell Gallery, Denise DeLong in the Mangrove Gallery and Suzanne Canner in the Members Gallery.
For more information about the exhibit and the gallery, call 941-474-5548, visit www.ringling.edu/EAC or come by the center at 350 S. McCall Road, Englewood.
