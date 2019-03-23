ENGLEWOOD — Wednesday mornings are very special on Englewood’s West Dearborn Street.
Down by Lemon Bay at the Englewood Veterans Memorial, at 10:30 a.m., the music starts and goes on until noon. It is played by musicians on their acoustic string instruments with the Cowboy Chord Club. It’s free to play and free to listen, although parking is limited, especially during Snowbird season. The music goes on all year.
The music is western, folk, and rock and roll played on guitars, ukuleles, mandolins, harmonicas, violins and bass guitars. All levels of play from beginner to pro are welcome and they help each other. Some weeks, there are single-string instruments, cigar box ukuleles, lots of regular ukuleles and regular guitars.
You can hear great harmony, people singing off-key and a lot of just average voices having a great time. People stop by and join in and sing a few songs. The players will share their music and leader Bonnie Fern has a couple of music books to share. The music is easily downloaded from Drop-Box and can be loaded to a tablet or printed. Check out the listing on “Meetup.” It’s easy-to-read music, not the lines and spaces of sheet music.
Bonnie, who lives in Rotonda Lakes, has led this group for two years. Bonnie likes to play a mandolin, bass ukulele or a soprano ukulele. The session starts with Bonnie picking a song, and when that song is done the person alongside of her picks the next song and from there it goes around the pavilion.
Your pick can be from the Eagles, The Beatles, ’50-’60s rock and roll, classic country, The Band, John Denver, Roy Rogers and many more. The music book has more than 150 songs to pick from and songs are added once in a while. You can start the song you pick or Bonnie will start it for you.
Now is the time to start a new hobby. A lot of the songs only have three or four chords to learn. If you are not sure of a chord just play softly and sing louder. You will learn new songs. Music is good for your brain. Singing is good for your lungs and you will leave with a smile and some new friends.
